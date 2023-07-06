SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Price Target Increased by 11.13% to 8.24

The average one-year price target for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) has been revised to 8.24 / share. This is an increase of 11.13% from the prior estimate of 7.41 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.67% from the latest reported closing price of 8.38 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 699 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoFi Technologies. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOFI is 0.16%, a decrease of 23.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.42% to 319,555K shares. The put/call ratio of SOFI is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 31,154K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,056K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,473K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 24.74% over the last quarter.
NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,554K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,125K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 29.21% over the last quarter.
Geode Capital Management holds 12,052K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,567K shares, representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 26.94% over the last quarter.
VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,433K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,205K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 26.96% over the last quarter.
SoFi Technologies Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
SoFi Technologies, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. The Company offers financial services platform for borrowing, saving, spending, and investing. SoFi Technologies serves customers in the United States.
