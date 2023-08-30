SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Price Target Increased by 10.95% to 10.49

The average one-year price target for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) has been revised to 10.49 / share. This is an increase of 10.95% from the prior estimate of 9.45 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.96% from the latest reported closing price of 8.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 699 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoFi Technologies. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOFI is 0.19%, an increase of 33.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.01% to 364,281K shares. The put/call ratio of SOFI is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 31,154K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,032K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,056K shares, representing an increase of 7.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 37.63% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,646K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,554K shares, representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 38.02% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 15,538K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,944K shares, representing an increase of 74.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 555.90% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 13,487K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company.

SoFi Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. The Company offers financial services platform for borrowing, saving, spending, and investing. SoFi Technologies serves customers in the United States.

