SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Opinions on Recent Earnings and Growth Guidance

Recent discussions on X about SoFi Technologies (SOFI) have been buzzing with excitement over the company's latest financial updates and strategic moves. Posts on the platform highlight the stock's impressive momentum, with some noting a significant rally in share price following strong quarterly earnings and raised full-year guidance for 2025. The focus has also been on innovative expansions like crypto offerings and anticipated growth in lending segments, sparking lively debates about future potential.
Many users on X are pointing to specific catalysts such as record member growth and upcoming earnings reports as reasons for optimism, though there are occasional notes of caution about the sustainability of such rapid gains. The conversation often underscores the company's shift from a traditional lender to a broader technology-driven financial platform. This blend of enthusiasm and scrutiny keeps the dialogue engaging as investors weigh the risks and rewards.
SoFi Technologies Insider Trading Activity
SoFi Technologies insiders have traded $SOFI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MAGDALENA YESIL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 174,280 shares for an estimated $2,469,800.
- JEREMY RISHEL (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 135,472 shares for an estimated $1,906,890.
- KELLI KEOUGH (EVP, GBUL, SIPS) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 62,248 shares for an estimated $870,791.
SoFi Technologies Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 379 institutional investors add shares of SoFi Technologies stock to their portfolio, and 312 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 10,044,100 shares (-51.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $116,812,883
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 7,366,793 shares (-78.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,675,802
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 6,365,363 shares (-40.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,029,171
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 6,098,294 shares (+3202.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,923,159
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 5,537,614 shares (+92.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,402,450
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 5,254,503 shares (-36.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,109,869
- SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST GROUP, INC. removed 5,106,191 shares (-66.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,385,001
SoFi Technologies Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SOFI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025
SoFi Technologies Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SOFI recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $SOFI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 07/17/2025
- Brian McKenna from JMP Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 07/14/2025
- Moshe Orenbuch from TD Cowen set a target price of $21.0 on 07/11/2025
- Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $13.0 on 07/10/2025
- Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $18.0 on 07/08/2025
- Tim Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $15.5 on 04/30/2025
- Kyle Peterson from Needham set a target price of $20.0 on 04/30/2025
