SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Opinions on Recent Earnings and Growth Guidance

Recent discussions on X about SoFi Technologies (SOFI) have been buzzing with excitement over the company's latest financial updates and strategic moves. Posts on the platform highlight the stock's impressive momentum, with some noting a significant rally in share price following strong quarterly earnings and raised full-year guidance for 2025. The focus has also been on innovative expansions like crypto offerings and anticipated growth in lending segments, sparking lively debates about future potential.

Many users on X are pointing to specific catalysts such as record member growth and upcoming earnings reports as reasons for optimism, though there are occasional notes of caution about the sustainability of such rapid gains. The conversation often underscores the company's shift from a traditional lender to a broader technology-driven financial platform. This blend of enthusiasm and scrutiny keeps the dialogue engaging as investors weigh the risks and rewards.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

SoFi Technologies Insider Trading Activity

SoFi Technologies insiders have traded $SOFI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MAGDALENA YESIL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 174,280 shares for an estimated $2,469,800 .

. JEREMY RISHEL (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 135,472 shares for an estimated $1,906,890 .

. KELLI KEOUGH (EVP, GBUL, SIPS) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 62,248 shares for an estimated $870,791.

SoFi Technologies Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 379 institutional investors add shares of SoFi Technologies stock to their portfolio, and 312 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SoFi Technologies Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SOFI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

SoFi Technologies Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SOFI recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $SOFI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Brian McKenna from JMP Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Moshe Orenbuch from TD Cowen set a target price of $21.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $13.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $18.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Tim Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $15.5 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Kyle Peterson from Needham set a target price of $20.0 on 04/30/2025

