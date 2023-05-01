SoFi Technologies Slides 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) are declining more than 8 percent on Monday morning trade, despite a narrower net loss for the first quarter.

The company reported a quarterly net loss of $34.42 million, compared to loss of $110.36 million in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $5.68, down 8.91 percent from the previous close of $6.23 on a volume of 55,405,041.

