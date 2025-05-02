SoFi Technologies Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

SoFi Technologies SOFI reported impressive first-quarter 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly earnings of six cents per share beat the consensus mark by 100% and increased 200% year over year. Revenues of $770.7 million topped the consensus mark by 3.8% and rose 19.5% year over year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SoFi Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SoFi Technologies, Inc. Quote

The better-than-expected results failed to impress the market as the stock depreciated 5.7% since the earnings release on April 23, 2025

Q1 Revenue Details of SOFI

The Financial Services segment’s net revenues of $303.1 million increased more than 100% year over year in the March-end quarter of 2025.

The Technology Platform segment and Lending segment’s revenues totaled $103.4 million and $413.4 million, respectively, marking an increase of 10% and 25% year over year.

In the first quarter of 2025, SoFi's Loan Platform Business contributed $96.1 million to the company's consolidated adjusted net revenues. Of this amount, $92.8 million was generated by originating $1.6 billion in personal loans on behalf of third parties and referring clients to third parties. An additional $3.3 million in servicing cash flow was generated and recorded in SoFi’s Lending segment.

SOFI’s Margins Contract

The adjusted EBITDA came in at $210.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, which increased 46% from the prior-year period's $144.4 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 27% improved by 200 basis points year over year.

SOFI’s Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures

SoFi ended the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $2.1 billion compared with $2.5 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Operating cash in the quarter was $59 million, and capital expenditures were $12.4 million. RHI paid out $61 million in dividends.

SOFI’s 2025 Guidance

For the full-year 2025, SOFI expects to deliver revenues between $3.24 and 3.31 billion, which is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.36 billion.

Management expects adjusted EBITDA to range between $875 and 895 million, above the prior guidance of $845-865 million.

SoFi now expects 2025 EPS to range between 27 and 28 cents per share, above the prior guidance of 25-27 cents per share as well as the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents.

In the second quarter of 2025, management expects to generate $785-805 million of adjusted net revenues (the midpoint of which is $795 million and is above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $791.6 million). Further, management forecasts $200-210 million of adjusted EBITDA and EPS in the range of 5-6 cents per share, and the higher end of the range is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents per share.

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the mark.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.14 beat the consensus mark by 2.9% and gained 13.8% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.6% but rose 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results. The company’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the mark.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10% but decreased 8.3% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and declined 20% year over year. Total revenues of $2.3 billion decreased 7.2% year over year but outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.