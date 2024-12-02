SoFi Technologies price target raised to $16 from $9 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on SoFi Technologies (SOFI) to $16 from $9 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm updated financial technology price targets heading into 2025. Looking to 2025, lower benchmark rates and an improved third party funding environment should spur increased loan origination volume and healthier margins for fintech lenders, the analyst tells investors in a research note. JPMorgan views Shopify (SHOP) and Affirm (AFRM) as core holdings, saying both are growing revenue and volume at or above pandemic levels, “defying broader e-commerce trends.” Kaspi.kz (KSPI) is JPMorgan’s top pick for 2025.The company’s underlying fundamentals “are as strong as ever and low hanging fruit on the investor messaging side should drive improved stock sentiment,” it contends.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SOFI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.