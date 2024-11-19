SoFi Technologies price target raised to $16 from $14 at Mizuho

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on SoFi Technologies (SOFI) to $16 from $14 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after hosting CFO Chris Lapointe for investor meetings. The firm cites higher market multiples in the sector for the target increase. SoFi has done an “impressive job” reducing net charge-off rates, even excluding the impact of delinquent loan sales, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SOFI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.