SoFi Technologies price target raised to $16 from $14 at Mizuho

November 19, 2024 — 06:10 am EST

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on SoFi Technologies (SOFI) to $16 from $14 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after hosting CFO Chris Lapointe for investor meetings. The firm cites higher market multiples in the sector for the target increase. SoFi has done an “impressive job” reducing net charge-off rates, even excluding the impact of delinquent loan sales, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

