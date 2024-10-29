SoFi Technologies price target raised to $13 from $12 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on SoFi Technologies (SOFI) to $13 from $12 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Q3 results beat consensus, driven by higher origination, net interest income, and non-interest revenue from the new loan platform, while FY24 guidance was raised more than the Q3 beat, the analyst tells investors. SoFi is “well-positioned for a rate cut environment,” the analyst added in a post-earnings note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SOFI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.