SoFi Technologies price target raised to $13 from $12 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on SoFi Technologies (SOFI) to $13 from $12 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Q3 results beat consensus, driven by higher origination, net interest income, and non-interest revenue from the new loan platform, while FY24 guidance was raised more than the Q3 beat, the analyst tells investors. SoFi is “well-positioned for a rate cut environment,” the analyst added in a post-earnings note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SOFI:
- McDonald’s, Ford, Pfizer report Q3 earnings beats: Morning Buzz
- SoFi bears ‘confused,’ ‘time to buy,’ says Mizuho
- Morning Movers: McDonald’s lower, Pfizer higher after earnings releases
- SOFI Earnings: SoFi’s Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guidance Raised
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, October 29, 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.