SoFi Technologies partners with Templum for access to private market funds

SoFi announced access to three new private market funds through a relationship with Templum, which operates Templum One, a platform for accessing and transacting in private alternatives: The Cosmos Fund along with two additional private equity funds Pomona Investment Fund, and StepStone Private Markets Fund.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SOFI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.