SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) shareholders have endured a 39% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. That downside risk was realized by SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 39%. That's well below the market return of 9.2%. SoFi Technologies may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 35% in the last 90 days.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because SoFi Technologies made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year SoFi Technologies saw its revenue grow by 89%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 39% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:SOFI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 20th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling SoFi Technologies stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While SoFi Technologies shareholders are down 39% for the year, the market itself is up 9.2%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 35% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SoFi Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for SoFi Technologies that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

