SoFi Technologies Just Delivered Record Growth. Why Did Investors Want More?

Key Points

SoFi set several records in its Q1 2026 earnings report.

Investors seemed disappointed when the company didn't raise its forward guidance.

The stock is lacking short-term catalysts to move higher.

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By most metrics, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had a blowout performance for its 2026 first-quarter results. It set records across the board, but the stock price took a significant dip after the April 29 report was released.

The company was dealing with a few broad issues as well as some specific issues heading into the earnings announcement, which already made it a tough year for shareholders, so this report is now creating a new wave of worry.

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What went right

For Q1 2026, SoFi reported a 41% year-over-year increase in adjusted net revenue, a 39% increase in product growth, and a 35% increase in member growth, which were all records for the company. For its loan origination business, it set a record for revenue at $12.2 billion, with record performances across personal, student, and home loans.

Net income of $166.7 million for Q1 2026 was also more than double the $71.1 million recorded in the same period a year ago.

The word "record" constantly showed up in the earnings results. Still, it wasn't enough to win over investors, as they seemed to be expecting more.

SoFi is trying to please a tough crowd

Heading into this report, several issues have weighed on SoFi's stock price this year. Broadly, this year, fintech stocks have not performed well; there's been concern that artificial intelligence (AI) could impact the wealth management industry, and investors rotated out of growth stocks at various points in 2026.

More specifically, Muddy Waters Research called SoFi a "financial engineering treadmill" in March, making several allegations against the company. SoFi offered a quick reply, saying the report was "factually inaccurate" and "misleading."

With all those issues piled on top of each other, even though the company reported strong growth, investors may have wanted to see bigger beats to ease some of those concerns. They also seemed to want a boost to full-year guidance. Since that didn't happen, the stock started selling off.

CEO Anthony Noto explained the decision to keep guidance unchanged in an interview. "To raise the bar in an environment that was uncertain on the interest rate front and what's going on with the Middle East, we just didn't see it as a prudent thing to do," Noto said.

Regaining momentum

The immediate road ahead is going to be bumpy for shareholders. Unless there's a broad market rally that raises all stocks, the fintech operator doesn't have many short-term catalysts to drive its shares higher.

Over the long term, SoFi remains an investment to consider, as it's building a financial ecosystem that makes it easier for its consumers to manage their finances in one place.

The stock price isn't suggesting it at the moment, but its wide portfolio of offerings is resonating with customers, backed by all the records we just saw set. For the path ahead, SoFi has the opportunity to keep expanding its product offerings, attract more members, and increase profitability. But as this report showed, SoFi may be suffering from its own success, as it's just going to take more and more to impress the market.

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Jack Delaney has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.