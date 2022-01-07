SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed at $13.74, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.01% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 12.79% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SoFi Technologies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.87% lower within the past month. SoFi Technologies, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

