SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed at $7.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.12%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 16.93% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 0.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SoFi Technologies, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.01, indicating a 120% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $572.5 million, showing a 24.41% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $2.4 billion, which would represent changes of +119.44% and +15.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.07% decrease. As of now, SoFi Technologies, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SoFi Technologies, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 108.15. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.58 of its industry.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

