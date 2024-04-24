SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) standing at $7.60, reflecting a +0.26% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 5.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.01%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SoFi Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 29, 2024. In that report, analysts expect SoFi Technologies, Inc. to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 120%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $566.9 million, indicating a 23.2% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.08 per share and a revenue of $2.4 billion, representing changes of +122.22% and +15.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 11.3% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. SoFi Technologies, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, SoFi Technologies, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 98.16. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.22.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

