SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed the most recent trading day at $23.29, moving +1.44% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 38.15% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SOFI as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 10, 2021.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SOFI should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.65% higher within the past month. SOFI is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.