SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed the most recent trading day at $6.40, moving +1.11% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 35.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 8.81%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.48%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SoFi Technologies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 10, 2022.

SOFI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.42 per share and revenue of $1.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +58% and +50%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.81% lower. SoFi Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

