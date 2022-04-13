SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed at $7.61, marking a +1.74% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 5.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.63%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SoFi Technologies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 10, 2022.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.42 per share and revenue of $1.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +58% and +50%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.28% lower within the past month. SoFi Technologies, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

