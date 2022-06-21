SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed the most recent trading day at $5.72, moving +0.35% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 21.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 6.98%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.71%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SoFi Technologies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, SoFi Technologies, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $346.79 million, up 49.95% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.45 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion, which would represent changes of +55% and +53.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SoFi Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.