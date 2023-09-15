SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed the most recent trading day at $9.07, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.59% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SoFi Technologies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, up 22.22% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $515.02 million, up 21.47% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $2.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +50% and +28.58%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.8% higher. SoFi Technologies, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

