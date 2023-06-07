SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed at $7.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 41.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 5.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.78%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SoFi Technologies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SoFi Technologies, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 41.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $472.01 million, up 30.2% from the year-ago period.

SOFI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $1.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +55% and +25.2%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.92% lower. SoFi Technologies, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

