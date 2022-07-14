SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed at $5.91, marking a -0.67% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.51%.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SoFi Technologies, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $346.79 million, up 49.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.45 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +55% and +53.16%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SoFi Technologies, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

