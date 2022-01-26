SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed the most recent trading day at $12.58, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 14.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 25.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.66%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SoFi Technologies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 1, 2022.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.4% lower. SoFi Technologies, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

