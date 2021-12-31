SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed the most recent trading day at $15.81, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.92% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 4.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SoFi Technologies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.4% higher. SoFi Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SOFI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

