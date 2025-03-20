SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest market close, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) reached $12.64, with a -0.71% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.22% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.33%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 21.32% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 3.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SoFi Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.04, signifying a 100% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $740.83 million, up 27.59% from the prior-year quarter.

SOFI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $3.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +73.33% and +25.01%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% higher. SoFi Technologies, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, SoFi Technologies, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.48, so one might conclude that SoFi Technologies, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that SOFI has a PEG ratio of 1.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.02.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

