SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stock Moves 1.45%: What You Should Know

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) ended the recent trading session at $16.08, demonstrating a +1.45% change from the preceding day's closing price. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 18.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.05%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SoFi Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 500% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $803.09 million, up 34.53% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.27 per share and a revenue of $3.29 billion, indicating changes of +80% and +26.15%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% lower. SoFi Technologies, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 57.66 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.52 for its industry.

One should further note that SOFI currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.03.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.