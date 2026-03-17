SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) was down 1.47% at $17.37. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.1% lagged the Finance sector's loss of 5.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.88%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SoFi Technologies, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.12, reflecting a 100% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.04 billion, up 35.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.6 per share and a revenue of $4.57 billion, demonstrating changes of +53.85% and +27.16%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% lower. Right now, SoFi Technologies, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, SoFi Technologies, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 29.25. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.48.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 140, this industry ranks in the bottom 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.