SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) ending at $11.24, denoting a +0.54% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 26.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 5.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.29%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SoFi Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.04, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $740.83 million, showing a 27.59% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $3.26 billion, indicating changes of +73.33% and +25.01%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.12% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. SoFi Technologies, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 43.05. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.21.

One should further note that SOFI currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry stood at 0.98 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, positioning it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.