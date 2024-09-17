SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) ending at $8.11, denoting a +0.62% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

The company's stock has climbed by 8.04% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's gain of 4.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SoFi Technologies, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.04, marking a 233.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $633.44 million, indicating a 19.35% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

SOFI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $2.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +127.78% and +18.47%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% higher. SoFi Technologies, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at valuation, SoFi Technologies, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 83.21. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.85 for its industry.

Meanwhile, SOFI's PEG ratio is currently 1.63. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

