SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) was up +1.41% at $19.06. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.26%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.36%.

The company's stock has climbed by 9.37% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 6.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.98%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SoFi Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 29, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.12, signifying a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.04 billion, up 35.35% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.6 per share and a revenue of $4.6 billion, indicating changes of +53.85% and +28.01%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.24% decrease. SoFi Technologies, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, SoFi Technologies, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 31.24. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.91.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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