SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) was up +2.76% at $21.56. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.78% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.61%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 32.37% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 4.63%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The upcoming earnings release of SoFi Technologies, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 29, 2025. On that day, SoFi Technologies, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 500%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $805.44 million, showing a 34.92% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.28 per share and a revenue of $3.29 billion, signifying shifts of +86.67% and +26.33%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.94% increase. SoFi Technologies, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, SoFi Technologies, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 76.01. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 12.43.

Meanwhile, SOFI's PEG ratio is currently 3.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

