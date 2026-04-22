SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed at $19.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.22% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.69%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.64%.

The stock of company has risen by 12.75% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 7.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SoFi Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 29, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.12, reflecting a 100% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.04 billion, up 34.78% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.6 per share and a revenue of $4.59 billion, signifying shifts of +53.85% and +27.93%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.72% downward. As of now, SoFi Technologies, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, SoFi Technologies, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.37. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 12.42.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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