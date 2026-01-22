SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) was up +1.76% at $26.09. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.7% lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SoFi Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 30, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.12, marking a 140% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $981.89 million, up 32.85% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.37 per share and a revenue of $3.57 billion, indicating changes of +146.67% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.16% higher. As of now, SoFi Technologies, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 43.29 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 11.75.

It's also important to note that SOFI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.09.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

