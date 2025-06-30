SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Opinions on Crypto Market Reentry

Recent discussions on X about SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) have been buzzing with excitement, particularly around the company’s strategic move back into the cryptocurrency market after a nearly two-year hiatus. Many users are highlighting this development as a potential game-changer, with some pointing to the stock’s recent surge of nearly 10% as evidence of strong investor confidence in SoFi’s digital finance and blockchain initiatives. The chatter also frequently mentions the company’s impressive quarterly results, with revenue growth and profitability milestones fueling optimism among followers.

Additionally, there’s a strong focus on SoFi’s technical performance and market momentum, with posts noting the stock reaching multi-year highs and breaking key resistance levels. Some discussions speculate on the potential for further gains, especially with anticipated tailwinds from crypto and technology revenue guidance updates. This wave of enthusiasm reflects a broader narrative of SoFi transitioning from a traditional lender to a forward-thinking fintech leader, keeping the conversation dynamic and engaging.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SOFI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOFI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. Insider Trading Activity

SoFi Technologies, Inc. insiders have traded $SOFI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MAGDALENA YESIL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 174,280 shares for an estimated $2,469,800 .

. JEREMY RISHEL (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 135,472 shares for an estimated $1,906,890 .

. KELLI KEOUGH (EVP, GBUL, SIPS) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 62,248 shares for an estimated $870,791.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 398 institutional investors add shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 368 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SoFi Technologies, Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SOFI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

