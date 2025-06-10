SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed the most recent trading day at $14.39, moving +2.06% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.63%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.43% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.29% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of SoFi Technologies, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.06, signifying a 500% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $803.09 million, indicating a 34.53% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $3.29 billion, indicating changes of +80% and +26.15%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.81% lower within the past month. At present, SoFi Technologies, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SoFi Technologies, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.56. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.24.

It's also important to note that SOFI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.45. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.