SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed at $8.63, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.21% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 17.51% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 4.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of SoFi Technologies, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 29, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.04, indicating a 233.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $634.64 million, indicating a 19.58% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

SOFI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $2.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +127.78% and +18.65%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.61% upward. SoFi Technologies, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 87.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.09, which means SoFi Technologies, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that SOFI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.72. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.17 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

