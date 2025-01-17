SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed at $16.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.23% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.78%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.51%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 8.45% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 0.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14%.

The upcoming earnings release of SoFi Technologies, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 27, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.04, indicating a 100% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $664.04 million, up 11.74% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.92% increase. SoFi Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, SoFi Technologies, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 55.95. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.36.

Also, we should mention that SOFI has a PEG ratio of 1.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.9 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.