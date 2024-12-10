SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed the latest trading day at $15.29, indicating a -1.8% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 10.35% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 0.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.09%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SoFi Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.04, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $661.71 million, reflecting a 11.35% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.12 per share and a revenue of $2.52 billion, demonstrating changes of +133.33% and +21.37%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. SoFi Technologies, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, SoFi Technologies, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 131.49. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.58.

We can also see that SOFI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.1.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 60, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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