SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) ended the recent trading session at $18.53, demonstrating a +1.31% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

The company's stock has dropped by 13.65% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 5.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SoFi Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.12, signifying a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.04 billion, up 35.12% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.6 per share and revenue of $4.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of +53.85% and +27.16%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SoFi Technologies, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.5% lower. SoFi Technologies, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.34 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.57.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

