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SoFi Technologies, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q2

July 29, 2026 — 07:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $156.592 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $97.263 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SoFi Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $160.406 million or $0.12 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 42.5% to $1.218 billion from $854.944 million last year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $156.592 Mln. vs. $97.263 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $1.218 Bln vs. $854.944 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 4.75 B To $ 4.85 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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