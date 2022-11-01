SoFi Technologies Gains 15% On Higher Q3 Revenues, Outlook

(RTTNews) - SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) shares are gaining more than 15 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported 56 percent increase in third-quarter revenue. Further, the company raised its adjusted revenue outlook for the full year 2022.

The quarterly revenue was $423.98 million from $272.006 million in the previous year. On an adjusted basis, revenues were up 51 percent.

For the full year 2022, adjusted net revenue is expected to be $1.517 - $1.522 billion up from its previous outlook of $1.508-$1.513 billion.

Currently, shares are at $6.28, up 15.35 percent from the previous close of $5.44 on a volume of 84,259,379.

