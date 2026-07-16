SoFi Technologies: The Customer Growth Story Isn't Over (NASDAQ: SOFI)

Key Points

SoFi’s all-digital platform, coupled with ongoing product and service innovation, continues to draw more customers.

Management expects revenue to rise at a compound annual rate of 30% from 2025 to 2028.

Going forward, SoFi’s cross-selling capabilities are bolstered, which supports the company’s competitive position.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies ›

Investors don't usually turn to the financial services sector when looking for exciting opportunities. However, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a reason to explore investment options that aren't dominated by massive banking entities.

The fintech stock currently trades at a steep discount (42% off its peak as of July 14), but its potential growth story isn't over thanks to its ability to attract customers. This is a key reason that investors should consider SoFi for their own portfolios.

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Adding new members has been easy for SoFi

At the end of 2022, SoFi had 5.2 million members. As of March 31 of this year, that number had expanded dramatically to 14.7 million, representing 183% growth over three and a half years. This kind of expansion is not what investors expect from a financial institution.

SoFi operates with a digital-only business model, which has aided in its growth. By leveraging data and technology, the company has carved out a niche by catering to younger, affluent consumers. Much of its growth stems from providing an exceptional user experience.

SoFi was named the No. 1 U.S. Bank by Forbes in their World's Best Banks ranking, beating out institutions that have been around for decades, according to CEO Anthony Noto, speaking on the first-quarter 2026 earnings call. He noted that the comprehensive survey asked respondents to rate banks on customer service, digital services, financial advice, and trust.

The company continues to focus heavily on its innovation pipeline. This is an advantage. SoFi can move quickly to launch new products and services. The ultimate goal is to provide greater value for its existing customers, which can help to bring on new ones as well.

Because it avoids the costly overhead of operating a network of physical bank branches, SoFi can offer an annual percentage yield of 3.1% on its savings account. Add in the peace of mind that comes from expanded FDIC insurance (up to $3 million in deposits), and it makes sense that the company's deposit base has ballooned almost 300% in the past three years to $40.2 billion.

Sofi's competitive position can strengthen over time

It's no surprise that having more customers is something all companies want. This provides the tailwind to support future growth. It's not hard to see SoFi having a significantly larger membership base in the years ahead.

That will lift the top line. Sofi's leadership team said it believes that adjusted net revenue will increase at an annualized clip of 30% from 2025 to 2028. New customers will join, but SoFi's expanding product and service suite also naturally facilitates cross-selling opportunities that can boost revenue opportunities and support customer stickiness.

This is an important trend that shareholders should watch. It directly benefits SoFi's competitive position.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.