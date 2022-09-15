SoFi Technologies Could Soar in 2023 According to This Analyst

In this video, I will talk about the recent SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) upgrade by Bank of America analyst Manav Bhatia. The bank upgraded SoFi from neutral to buy and raised its price target from $8 per share to $9 per share. It cites the end of the student loan payment moratorium and the company's NFL partnership as key points.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Sept. 14, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 15, 2022.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in SoFi Technologies, Inc. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.