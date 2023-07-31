SoFi Technologies Climbs After Reporting Narrower Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) shares are gaining more than 19 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced a narrower net loss for the second quarter compared to the prior year.

The quarterly loss was $47.55 million or $0.06 per share, compared to loss of $95.84 million or $0.12 per share last year.

Total net revenue increased to $498.018 million from $362.53 million a year ago. Total interest income for the quarter surged to $469.99 million, up from $149.51 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $11.23, up 18.27 percent from the previous close of $9.55 on a volume of 74,063,679.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.