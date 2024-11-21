SoFi Technologies call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in SoFi Technologies (SOFI) with 92,575 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 63.00%. 11/22 weekly 15 calls and Jan-25 15 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 17,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.18. Earnings are expected on January 27th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SOFI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.