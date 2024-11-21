SoFi Technologies call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in SoFi Technologies (SOFI) with 92,575 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 63.00%. 11/22 weekly 15 calls and Jan-25 15 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 17,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.18. Earnings are expected on January 27th.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.