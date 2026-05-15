SoFi Technologies (BIT:1SOFI) Price Target Decreased by 10.60% to 18.20

The average one-year price target for SoFi Technologies (BIT:1SOFI) has been revised to €18.20 / share. This is a decrease of 10.60% from the prior estimate of €20.36 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €10.19 to a high of €27.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.28% from the latest reported closing price of €13.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 962 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoFi Technologies. This is an decrease of 270 owner(s) or 21.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SOFI is 0.20%, an increase of 24.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.96% to 823,307K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 57,109K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 50,975K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 42,721K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,738K shares , representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SOFI by 46.12% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 36,417K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,371K shares , representing an increase of 57.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SOFI by 33.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,983K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,643K shares , representing an increase of 9.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SOFI by 64.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.