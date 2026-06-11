SoFi Stock Slides 42% in 6 Months: Buying Opportunity or Red Flag?

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI have remained under notable pressure in recent months as investors probably remain doubtful about whether the company’s long-term growth narrative justifies its elevated valuation. The stock is down 42% in the past six months compared to the industry’s 18% decline.

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Although SoFi continues reporting member growth and expanding its financial-services ecosystem, the stock’s recent weakness suggests the market is becoming more cautious about the company’s ability to sustain aggressive expansion while navigating a difficult macroeconomic backdrop.

The decline also reflects broader concerns surrounding fintech valuations, particularly for companies still trying to prove the durability of profitability through different interest-rate cycles. While SoFi has positioned itself as a diversified digital financial platform, several underlying challenges continue weighing on investor confidence.

Higher Interest Rates Remain a Major Headwind for SOFI

One of the biggest concerns surrounding SoFi is the impact of persistently elevated interest rates. The company benefited significantly from strong lending demand and refinancing activity during lower-rate periods, particularly within student loans and personal lending. However, the current environment has become far less favorable.

Higher borrowing costs are reducing refinancing incentives, limiting demand from consumers who previously turned to SoFi for lower-rate loan products. Student loan refinancing, once viewed as a major long-term growth engine, now faces slower momentum as consumers delay refinancing decisions amid uncertain economic conditions.

At the same time, elevated rates could continue pressuring credit quality across the broader consumer-finance sector. If economic conditions weaken further, loan delinquencies and defaults may gradually rise, potentially creating additional pressure on SoFi’s lending business.

Profitability Concerns Continue to Linger

Although SoFi has made progress toward profitability, questions remain regarding the sustainability of its earnings trajectory. Investors are seemingly demanding stronger operating leverage and more consistent bottom-line expansion rather than simply rewarding revenue growth.

The company continues investing heavily in technology, marketing and customer acquisition to maintain growth momentum. While these investments may support long-term expansion, they also limit margin improvement in the near term.

In addition, SoFi’s business model remains sensitive to funding costs. As deposit competition intensifies across the banking sector, maintaining attractive rates for customers may become increasingly expensive. If funding expenses rise faster than loan yields, net interest margins could narrow further, creating additional earnings pressure.

These risks become more concerning given that many investors still value SoFi as a high-growth fintech rather than a traditional lender.

Valuation Still Appears Difficult to Justify

The market environment has changed significantly. Investors seem to be prioritizing profitability, cash-flow stability, and balance-sheet strength over aggressive growth projections.

SoFi’s current valuation may imply earnings growth assumptions that are difficult to achieve if macroeconomic conditions remain challenging. The stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74X, well above the industry’s 9.74X. It carries a Value Score of F.

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Any slowdown in revenue growth, weaker loan demand, or margin compression could trigger further downside pressure on the stock.

This creates a difficult setup for shareholders, particularly as expectations remain relatively elevated despite growing uncertainty surrounding the company’s near-term operating environment.

Competitive Pressures Are Intensifying

The fintech industry has also become increasingly competitive. Traditional banks, digital lenders, and emerging fintech platforms continue competing aggressively for deposits, loans and customer engagement.

LendingClub LC remains one of the more closely followed digital lending peers within the fintech industry. Like SoFi, LendingClub has focused on building a more diversified financial platform beyond traditional consumer lending. However, LendingClub continues facing greater exposure to credit cycle sensitivity and consumer loan demand fluctuations.

Upstart Holdings UPST is another relevant competitor benefiting from technology-driven lending and financial automation trends. Similar to SoFi, Upstart uses artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure to improve the delivery of financial products and underwriting efficiency. Still, Upstart remains more heavily tied to loan origination cycles and macroeconomic credit conditions.

Why SoFi Looks Like a Sell Now

SoFi continues operating a recognizable digital financial platform with growing customer adoption, but the risks surrounding the stock appear increasingly difficult to ignore. Elevated interest rates, slowing refinancing demand, uncertainty around profitability, margin pressure, and rising competitive intensity are creating a far more challenging operating backdrop than investors anticipated during the company’s earlier growth phase.

At the same time, valuation expectations still appear demanding relative to the company’s current earnings profile and macroeconomic risks. Even if SoFi continues to expand revenue, investors may remain unwilling to assign premium multiples without clearer evidence of sustainable profitability and stronger free cash flow generation. With sentiment weakening and downside risks continuing to build, SoFi stock currently appears more vulnerable to additional pressure than positioned for a sustained recovery, making the shares look increasingly like a Sell now.

SOFI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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LendingClub Corporation (LC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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