SoFi Stock Skyrockets on This Huge News: Here's Why It's Still a Buy

It's usually best to not mix politics and investing, but sometimes political wrangling goes in your favor. That's the case for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) this past week. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall breaks down for fellow Fool Jeff Santoro something in the debt ceiling deal that was really good for SoFi, sending shares rocketing up this week. He also makes the case for SoFi as still being worth buying after the big move higher.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of June 1, 2023. The video was published on June 4, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in SoFi Technologies. Jeff Santoro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.