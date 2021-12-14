SoFi Stock Loses Steam, What’s Ahead?

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) has impressed with its financial performance, reflected through its strong revenues and positive adjusted EBITDA growth.

However, shares of this digital financial services company have witnessed strong selling pressure in the recent past that wiped about a significant portion of its shareholders’ gains.

SoFi stock is down about 36% in the past month, underperforming the Nasdaq composite index. TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows hedge fund managers have sold 3.1 million SoFi shares in the last three months.

While SoFi’s key performance indicators remain strong, its Q4 revenue guidance shows a deceleration in the revenue growth rate on a quarter-over-quarter basis. It’s worth noting that SoFi expects to deliver Q4 adjusted revenues in the range of $272 million to $282 million. This reflects a quarter-over-quarter change in revenue of between -2% and +2%.

In comparison, SoFi’s adjusted revenues registered quarter-over-quarter growth of 19%, 10%, and 17% in Q1, Q2, and Q3, respectively.

Now What?

In response to SoFi’s Q3 performance and Q4 guidance, Sean Horgan of Rosenblatt Securities said that the company delivered solid Q3 financials and provided guidance that is “beatable.” He maintained his bullish outlook on SoFi stock with a price target of $30.

Meanwhile, Dan Dolev of Mizuho Securities also maintained a favorable stance on SoFi stock. Dolev highlighted SoFi’s strong performance metrics that included member and product growth.

SoFi is diversifying its product base to evolve as a “one-stop shop for digital financial services.” Its membership base grew 96% year-over-year to 2.9 million in Q3. The company stated that Q3 marked the “second largest quarter of new member additions.” Meanwhile, its total products increased by 108% year-over-year to 4.3 million.

Notably, SoFi’s product growth rate exceeded its new members’ growth rate, indicating that an increased number of customers are adopting its additional products.

While SoFi’s member and product bases are growing at a breakneck pace, it is awaiting a bank charter, which is another strong growth catalyst.

Wall Street’s Take

Investors’ sentiment on SoFi stock remains positive. TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that about 1.3% of the investors who hold portfolios on TipRanks have increased their exposure to SoFi stock in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about SOFI. On TipRanks, SoFi stock sports a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 5 Buys and 2 Holds. Meanwhile, the average SoFi price target of $25.43 represents 74.4% upside potential to current levels.

Disclosure: On the date of publication, Amit Singh had no position in any of the companies discussed in this article.

