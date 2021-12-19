SoFi Stock Looks So Compelling After Broader Tech Sell-Off

SoFi (SOFI) stock was not spared in the latest round of selling aimed at the Nasdaq and tech names. The incredibly innovative personal finance company has hit a major spot with younger consumers, particularly those in the millennial cohort. As one of the most promising up-and-coming fintech plays, the recent decline in the stock should be viewed as more of an opportunity than a cause for concern.

Over the past year, SoFi stock has been oh so volatile, plunging by around 40% on three separate occasions, this recent sell-off being the third.

SoFi Stock Sitting at Strong Support Level

Undoubtedly, investors get over-exuberant about the fintech firm's growth prospects, such that the top blows off the stock near the $24-$25 per share mark, with the next stop being the $14-$15 range. At $14 and change per share, the stock is sitting on a nice level of support. With long-term fundamentals still as robust as ever, patient growth investors now have a chance to pick up shares at a fairly reasonable valuation.

Indeed, it's far better that a high-growth stock like SoFi fluctuates wildly, rather than continuing to rise like Tesla (TSLA), leaving investors at greater risk of excessive downside in a broader market correction.

Today, the stock is off around 45% from its all-time high hit back in February and 40% from its latest November peak. With long-term tailwinds still at play and SoFi's price targets still elevated, I remain bullish on SoFi stock in the face of danger.

SoFi Stock: What About Valuation?

Even after a nasty decline, SoFi stock isn't exactly what you'd refer to as a value stock, with its 13 times sales multiple. Relative to its growth prospects, though, it's arguable that the lofty price tag isn't all that high, even in the face of higher rates. SoFi strikes me as one of few fintechs that can grow into a lofty multiple, even if it has to swim against the tide.

Recently, SoFi clocked in an impressive third quarter result that saw a narrower-than-expected loss of $0.05 per share versus the Street consensus that called for a $0.14 per-share loss. Revenue of $277 million, up nearly 28% year over year, blew past the high-end of the company's original revenue guide of $255 million.

The personal loans segment was powerful, leading the company to its first quarterly beat. Despite the beat, broader investor distaste for high-multiple stocks has left SoFi plunging right back to its support just shy of $15 per share. The fact remains that SoFi is spending a considerable sum, and profitability may still be a ways off.

Wall Street's Take

According to TipRanks’ consensus analyst rating, SOFI stock comes in as a Buy. Out of 7 analyst ratings, there are 5 Buy recommendations and 2 Hold recommendations.

As for price targets, the average analyst SoFi price target is $25.43, implying an upside of 73.6%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $19.00 per share to a high of $30.00 per share.

Strong Performer, But Lack of Profits has Investors Turning on the Stock

The further into the future profits are expected, the harsher the pain will be for shares in the face of higher interest rates. Although there's no getting around the headwind of higher rates, the negativity has likely already been baked in after its latest vicious decline that could see SoFi stock shed half of its value from peak to trough.

As SoFi continues to develop its ecosystem, with richer features and a more comprehensive range of financial services, more users are likely to be drawn in, even those who aren't necessarily young or tech-savvy. The convenience factor and ability to offer a solid value proposition are among SoFi's greatest strengths.

As such, I expect growth will remain robust for years to come as the firm goes after an industry that's ripe for disruption.

The question that should be on investors' minds is whether SoFi's growth can impress in a way such that its results offset a bleaker environment for growth stocks. I think it can, but the stakes are as high as ever in the face of the ongoing tech-focused sell-off.

Disclosure: Joey Frenette doesn't own shares of any mentioned companies at the time of publication.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.