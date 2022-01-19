SoFi Stock Is Soaring on Wednesday -- Here's Why

What happened

The stock market was having a generally strong day on Wednesday, with all three major indexes in positive territory, but fintech company SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) was a big outperformer. As of 10 a.m. ET, SoFi had spiked higher by more than 12% after rising as much as 19% earlier in the day.

So what

Today's upward momentum has nothing to do with SoFi's earnings. We won't see those for another couple of weeks.

However, SoFi got some excellent news from regulators. It received approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency as well as from the Federal Reserve to officially become a bank. This stems from the company's pending acquisition of California-based Golden Pacific Bancorp, which it planned to use as its SoFi Bank subsidiary.

Now what

Becoming a bank could have some big implications for SoFi's business growth and profitability. For one thing, SoFi currently relies on partner banks to hold customer deposits and make loans. As a bank, SoFi can hold deposits and fund loans itself -- not only does this allow SoFi to earn more interest income, but it also makes it easier to offer more competitive interest rates to customers to win more business.

Becoming a bank should also allow SoFi to offer a broader variety of financial products and services to its customers, giving it more abilities to cross-sell to its highly loyal and satisfied customer base.

The bottom line is that as a bank, SoFi's growth and earnings potential are much greater than as a nonbank fintech disruptor. Its acquisition of Golden Pacific is expected to close within the next month or so, and it will be very interesting to watch as the next step in SoFi's evolution unfolds.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SoFi Technologies, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Matthew Frankel, CFP® owns SoFi Technologies, Inc. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.